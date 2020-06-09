A call for help gifts this Kerala counsellor new siblings

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Even as tales of hardships put a question mark on human nature, stories of men and women who go out of their way to help the needy shine bright to dispel the gloom. They come in contact with the needy, as a part of their job but that doesn’t deter them from developing an association that never ends.



One such person is AR Kalamani, a psycho-social counsellor at Iringole GVHSS. Humane deeds transcend boundaries of language and borders. This is what happened in the case of Kalamani and a couple from Uttarakhand. “They are now like my siblings,” said Kalamani. According to Kalamani, a welfare phone check was the start of the relationship.

“I dialled Mangeeth Singh’s number as part of the tele-counselling started by the state government utilising the psycho-social counsellors under the Department of Women and Child Welfare,” she said.

According to her, the call was a promise to the person on the other end that they are not alone and help is just a phone call away. “But I never thought that very soon, I would turn out to be the last hope for a person at his wit’s end and praying for a miracle,” said Kalamani.

“After a few days, I received a frantic call from Mangeeth. It was a desperate cry for help,” she said. “Mangeeth and his wife, who was six months pregnant, were living in Kerala all alone and didn’t have any relatives,” she added.

“He dialled my number after the couple failed to detect the baby’s movement for a whole day. The man was on the verge of tears and beseeched me to help him. He didn’t know whom to call or contact,” said Kalamani. “All I could reply was I am with them,” she said. The problem was language, she added. “His wife only knew Hindi and I was not that fluent. So I sought the help of another psycho-social counsellor Honey, who is well-versed in Hindi. She talked to the youth’s wife and then with the help of Maya Lakshmi, programme officer, an ambulance of the Health Department was dispatched to the youth’s house,” said Kalamani.

“Throughout the night, I had only one prayer on my lips and that was for the well-being of the baby. It was around 1 am that I got the good news. The baby was alright and I heaved a sigh of relief,” she said. The next step was to make Mangeeth understand the prescription and the medicines.

“This I did with the help of some friends,” she said. According to her, words aren’t enough to explain the kinship she developed with the couple whom she has never seen or might ever see.

“I got new siblings through just a call,” she added. Recently, Kalamani received a call from Uttarakhand. “The young woman began expressing her gratitude,” said Kalamani.