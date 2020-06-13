Hyderabad private hospitals offer online care to patients at home

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With government hospitals discharging Covid patients with mild symptoms, a few private hospitals in the city have begun offering home isolation support to patients on a pilot basis.

This means that after discharge, Covid patients with mild symptoms would be monitored for complications or comorbidities at their homes, virtually.

The week-long plan roughly offers four consultations with doctors via video call, and also sends in a nurse if the patient requires any assistance.

“These services are being offered to patients over the age of 45 and/or with co-morbidities so that the progress of the disease and the symptoms can be monitored remotely using oxygen saturation machine, pulse oximeter, cardiac monitoring app, temperature recording app among others,” said Dr Rahul Medakkar, CEO of Continental Hospital.

Nurses will be sent in for personal assistance only if the need arises. A similar system is being undertaken in Delhi, where two major private hospitals have entered the market offering the such services. In fact, many have opted the same with hospital beds becoming a scarcity.

In Hyderabad, where Covid cases are skyrocketing, this may soon be commonplace. Some hospitals are looking at how these services can be packaged, as the disease itself has no specific treatment. “For Covid-19, you can only offer symptomatic care.

There isn’t much to offer medically. The service will, however, give a sense of care to the patient,” said a private hospital representative.

Mayor undergoes Covid test for second time

Hyderabad: A day after his driver tested positive for Coronavirus, Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan underwent a Covid test on Friday. The test results are still awaited.

The Mayor underwent the test for the second time. He got himself tested a few days ago after learning that a person from a cafe, where the Mayor had tea while participating in Pattana Pragathi, tested positive for the virus.

On June 5, the Mayor gave his samples at Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL), Department of Microbiology, Osmania Medical College and the interim test report found the samples negative