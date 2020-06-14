Because social distancing matters: Karnataka couple decides to Facebook Live wedlock for near and dear

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

DEVANGERE/CHITRADURGA: With restrictions in place due to Covid-19, it is a difficult time for those who have decided to tie the knot, especially for those who have family members living elsewhere.

Hence to make sure that everyone in the family, friends and well-wishers get to witness the marriage ceremony and bless the couple, the parents of the bride and the bridegroom are capturing the marriage live on Facebook.

The Facebook Live has been announced in the invitation card itself and Nand Kishore's user ID will be used on Monday morning. With the government permitting only 50 members to attend marriage ceremonies, these two families have taken this decision.

Bride Ranjitha and groom Naveen from Bengaluru are going to get married in the presence of 50 close family members at Kannikaprameshwari temple in the city.

The marriage will begin at 9.30 am and the live streaming will end by 1 pm. Both the families have requested their relatives above 60 years of age not to attend the event but rather bless the couple from their houses.

Speaking to TNIE Naveen Chintala, who is the bridegroom said, "As a law-abiding citizen, I could not invite my extended family which is very big, and hence decided to take up Facebook Live and all my relatives are happy with the innovative idea."

My relatives are not only from Karnataka but also from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Some of my friends live in various parts of the world and will be able to witness the marriage live, he said.

"Both Chintala and Venkadri families are very big and it would have been difficult for us if we missed anyone for our marriage, hence this FB Live has come handy," he added.