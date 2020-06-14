STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Highway messiah: Odisha industrialist feeds returning migrants along NH-16

More than two months after lockdown, hunger still remains a real threat for thousands of migrants who have been walking miles back home from their places of work.

Published: 14th June 2020 01:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2020 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

Avinash Khemka distributing food materials among migrants on NH-16 at Bandala in Cuttack I EXPRESS

By Arabinda Panda
Express News Service

CUTTACK: More than two months after lockdown, hunger still remains a real threat for thousands of migrants who have been walking miles back home from their places of work. Their plight has drawn the attention of hundreds of people from the civil society who have contributed their bit to keep the wayfarers hydrated and provided meals. Cuttack-based industrialist Avinash Khemka has turned messiah for thousands of helpless migrants returning home along NH-16.

With support from Cuttack Police, he has been providing cooked meals and packaged drinking water since April 16. Moved by the images of the hungry, tired migrants, Avinash formed teams of his company staff and initially provided at least 1,000 packets of cooked food along with packaged drinking water to all those travelling through the National Highway. As the reverse migration increased, so did the number of cooked meals and water.

For last 15 days, his day has been starting at 5.30 am as he continues to provide more than 3,000 meals, both cooked and dry, and one litre packaged drinking water on NH- 16 at Bandal near Tangi every day. Each cooked meal includes seven puris and aloo dum, or eight idlis along with sambar and chutney. The dry food packet comprises 500 gm of chuda or flattened rice, 150 gm sugar, a pouch of Amul milk powder and ORS each, a sachet of pickle, two biscuit packets of 100 gm each, a reusable cloth mask and soap. He has also arranged eight 200 litre drums of drinking water and a 4,500 litre water tanker at the site for workers to brush and wash themselves and refill their jars if any, for use on the way.

“It was distressing to see on news channels the plight of migrant workers and decided to extend help. I will continue relief distribution till the exodus ends,” said the businessman who claims to have provided food and drinking water to more than 56,000 migrant workers on NH-16 till date. Avinash has also been arranging conveyance for all those unable to pay the commutation fare.

On June 3, he spotted a heavily pregnant woman with two kids and husband travelling in the cabin of a trailer truck from Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh to South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. He sent them home in his four-wheeler after arranging food. So far, he has arranged transport for more than 100 distressed migrant workers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Avinash Khemka Good Samaritan Odisha lockdown feeding the needy
India Matters
Health officials collecting swab samples. (Photo| Ashok Kumar, EPS)
No sense of smell or taste? You could have COVID-19
6.2% of GDP required to fight corona, says ICMR
Sachin Tendulkar swinging the bat during a practice session. (File Photo | EPS)
When Sachin impressed Vengsarkar by facing Kapil Dev
Commuters rush into a BMTC bus without maintaining social distancing at the a bus stop on Ambedkar Veedhi Road in Bengaluru on Thursday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Late reporting behind spike in Bengaluru deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp