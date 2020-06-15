STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Care centre for thalassemic, haemophilic patients innaugurated in Patna on World Blood Donor Day

Developed by India Health Partners under INTAS CSR in coordination with health department of Bihar, the ICHH would be catering the medical needs of patients suffering from these diseases.

Published: 15th June 2020

Manoj Kumar, known as a tough taskmaster in the health wing as special secretary-cum-executive director of Bihar State Health Society, inaugurated the first Integrated Centre for Hemoglobinopathies and Haemophilia

Manoj Kumar, known as a tough taskmaster in the health wing as special secretary-cum-executive director of Bihar State Health Society, inaugurated the first Integrated Centre for Hemoglobinopathies and Haemophilia (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: A first of its kind day-care centre was set up in Patna for the benefit of Thalassemia, Haemophilia and sickle cell Anaemia patients on Sunday, which was also World Blood Donor Day.

Manoj Kumar, known as a tough taskmaster in the health wing as special secretary-cum-executive director of Bihar State Health Society, inaugurated the first Integrated Centre for Hemoglobinopathies and Haemophilia (ICHH), which has been made functional on fifth floor of the PMCH maternity ward with an OPD facility.

Developed by India Health Partners (IHP) under INTAS CSR in coordination with health department of Bihar, the ICHH would be catering the medical needs of patients suffering from these diseases and they can now avail the care they need in this facility with a dedicated pool of doctors and well trained staff.

Speaking to the media on the sideline of inaugural program, Kumar said that the ICHH has been the need of hour and being set up in the circulating areas of PMCH in a view to provide integrated medical services to the patients of the diseases.

Kumar said that a play zone has also been set up and attached with the ICHH for children.

"After Patna, Muzaffarpur, Gaya, Bhagalpur and Purnia would have the same kind of center in the state under the current financial year," Kumar said adding that over 10000 thalassemic children are born in India.

Dr Bimal Karak, superintendent of PMCH, said that a coordination committe has been formed to run this centre well.

Other prominents,who also graced the occasion were Dr Bimal Kumar Karak-Superintendent PMCH, Dr (Prof) A K Jaisawal-HOD Paediatrics at PMCH, Dr V P Chaudhary-Principal of PMCH and Dr N K Gupta-SPO Blood Cell Bihar.

