STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

In coronavirus times, doctors give blood to fight shortage in Karnataka

Realising the gravity of the situation, the resident doctor, along with other undergraduate and postgraduate students at the hospital, took the lead to donate blood. 

Published: 15th June 2020 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2020 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

​The moment the doctors were alerted, they decided to form groups and donate blood.

​The moment the doctors were alerted, they decided to form groups and donate blood.

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Doctors at Victoria Hospital here, who are on the front lines in the war against Covid-19, are fighting a battle on another flank too — dealing with shortage of blood. Due to the lockdown, no blood donation camps were held over the past few months and blood banks across the city were facing a severe shortage.

The one at Victoria Hospital was left with only six bags of blood on June 6. Realising the gravity of the situation, the resident doctor, along with other undergraduate and postgraduate students at the hospital, took the lead to donate blood. 

Though the hospital did not require blood, as it has become a designated Covid-19 hospital, the demand from other hospitals was high and other blood banks were running short of blood. 

The moment the doctors were alerted, they decided to form groups and donate blood. Over the past week, the Victoria Hospital blood bank has collected about 35-40 pints of blood. 

Doctors form groups to donate blood 

Dr Nandish Kumar S, from the Community Medicine Department at the hospital, said, “We got to know that we had blood shortage in hospital, with only six bags left. Vani Vilas Hospital too, which requires blood for cases like anaemia during pregnancy or maternal and child health cases, was facing a shortage. Many other hospitals are also facing severe shortage of blood as blood donation camps are not being held. So, we formed groups and went ahead with the donation. We are glad that the blood bank has some stock now.”

Dr Dayanand Sagar, president of the Karnataka Resident Doctors’ Association said, “Patients with thalassemia, haemophilia, chronic illnesses, infections like dengue or even the trauma centre, need a lot of blood. When we realised there is a shortage, we thought of having a blood donation camp. But we decided against it due to the possibility of crowding and instead, we donated blood ourselves.”

“Doctors on Covid-19 duty are not allowed to donate blood. But after completing their turn, they too are coming forward now. All the resident doctors are participating and more than 20 doctors have donated blood in the past week,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus death toll Coronavirus in India
India Matters
No mask, no social distancing, but only a puff. A scene on Chennai road. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Passing  cigarette puff could lead to transmission of COVID-19: WHO
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India needs about Rs 26,000 billion to combat Covid-19: ICMR report
For representational purposes
You cannot get COVID-19 by donating blood: Medico puts apprehensions to rest
Second wave of Covid-19 'very real risk' as curbs lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
India mourns sudden loss of young actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Minister Suresh Kumar (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Govt intentions bona fide in banning online classes: Karnataka Education Minister
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp