Overcoming hurdles with grit

Son of late V Pushpangadan and T Shyamala, Kannan initially worked as an air-conditioning mechanic with a leading multinational company in Kochi.

P Kannan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Son of late V Pushpangadan and T Shyamala, Kannan initially worked as an air-conditioning mechanic with a leading multinational company in Kochi. But a nagging backache, which he started suffering after a fall in school, forced him to change his career to a painting contractor. Life came tumbling down three years ago when Kannan fell from the first floor of a house at Kizhakketheruvu at Kottarakara amid work. When doctors at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital referred him to a private hospital for a complicated spinal surgery, his family hoped that he would bounce back to life. But their hopes were shattered as Kannan had to spend several months at the Christian Medical College, Vellore.

With no movement down the spine, Kannan realised that he would be confined to a wheelchair for the rest of his life. But he was determined to succeed and so he learnt to make umbrellas from the Physical Medicine Rehabilitation Centre attached to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. Kannan fondly recalls the training provided by Rajesh, another paraplegic who taught him the nuances of umbrella manufacturing. However, initially Kannan decided to make paper pens filled with seeds with pocket clips, priced between Rs 8 and Rs 15 and comprised seeds of spinach/tomato/brinjal/green chilli and even passion fruit. “I could not survive with paper-seed pens alone as I have to take care of my wife Shilpa and two sons Devadathan, 8, and Devanandan, 3.

Then, I switched to umbrella making. Usually, I do brisk business during April and June. However, the lockdown affected my business badly and my friends had to pitch in to support me. Now, I do my business through my Facebook page ‘Kannan Shilpa Perumkulam’,” said Kannan, who lives in a rented house. Shilpa helps deliver the umbrellas to customers. Kannan usually procures raw materials for his umbrellas from Thrissur and Kozhikode. But with courier services not yet fully operational, he has great difficulty meeting the orders. 

Kannan makes a slew of colourful umbrellas, two-fold for children (Rs 240-Rs 270), three-fold (Rs 320-Rs 380), classic umbrella (Rs 400-Rs 550), golf umbrella (Rs 700) and cap umbrella (Rs 150). Earlier, Kannan used to make paper pens and umbrellas by lying down, but with bedsores, he has been forced to lie down on his tummy mostly. Even that isn’t an easy task as he suffers from severe pain in his neck and shoulder. With determination writ large in Kannan’s eyes, he says life has to go on.

Comments(1)

  • Anila
    Well written
    1 day ago reply
