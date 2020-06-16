STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Rare surgery by Kochi doctors gives breath of fresh air to 73-year-old man

He will no longer have to suffer breathlessness and mental depression.

Published: 16th June 2020 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

After the successful surgery, the patient being greeted by Fr Johnson Vazhappilly CMI, executive director and CEO, Rajagiri Hospital, in the presence of a team of doctors | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: He will no longer have to suffer breathlessness and mental depression. A 73-year-old man diagnosed with severe heart disease undergoes bicaval valve implantation at Rajagiri Hospital, Aluva. About two years ago, the man arrived at the hospital with issues of severe breathlessness, swelling of the body and weight gain of about 30 kilograms. He was diagnosed with severe tricuspid valve regurgitation, a condition in which the valve between two right heart chambers does not close properly. This disease causes a backward flow of blood leading to congestion of liver and neck vessels. 

Though he was treated medically, he continued to be resistant to treatment and had repeated hospital admission. He was referred to cardiovascular and thoracic surgery for corrective treatment. According to doctors, during the waiting period, the patient presented with significant blood loss from the gastrointestinal tract due to liver congestion for which the patient underwent clipping treatment. 

In view of multiple comorbidities, the surgery was deferred by Rajagiri cardiac science department head Dr Ramdas Nayak. Following the family’s consent, bicaval valve implantation was performed last week. 
In this procedure, valves are implanted in two major vessels leading to the right side of the heart through a vein in the thigh with the help of a catheter, thereby preventing the backward flow of blood from the heart. According to the hospital authorities, this is the first time such a surgery is done in the state. 

The procedure took about one hour to complete and the patient got discharged on Saturday with great relief in his symptoms. Dr Nayak along with Dr Jacob George, Dr Suresh Davis, Dr Sandeep R, cardiac surgeon Dr George Valooran, cardiac anesthesiologist Dr Mary Smitha and Dr Dipin were part of the procedure.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
rare surgery Kerala healthcare heart disease
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People stand by the banks of the Pangong Lake, near the India-China border in Ladakh (File Photo | AP)
After India-China standoff, 20 Army personnel killed in line of duty
A  total of 59,21,069 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far with 1,54,935 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Did you know all this about this infection?
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp