Odisha: Tired of official apathy, Hariharpur villagers in Kalahandi district repair road

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: After all their appeals to officials concerned went in vain, residents of Hariharpur in Junagarh block took it upon themselves to repair the village road.

The residents joined hands to repair the 2 km stretch of the road from Chikli to Hariharpur passing through the village. The road has been lying in a dilapidated state and the potholes on it had made commuting a risky affair. The villagers urged the block officials to do the needful but their appeal went unheeded. They then hired a tractor and a JCB to repair the road.

Sidheswar Naik, a villager said there was no point waiting any further for response from the authorities concerned on the matter. Meanwhile, Junagarh BDO Dularam Marandi said a proposal has been sent to the Rural Development department to construct another road to the village under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.