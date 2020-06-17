'You are family to me now': Quarantined man sends 'thank you' note to police station in Thrissur

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: The officers at the Town West police station in Thrissur were taken by surprise on Tuesday when they received a post card along with a handful of candies.

The emotion soon changed to happiness and pride as the cops discovered that it was a token of gratitude and appreciation from a person who had completed quarantine.

"Thank you for your efforts for taking such personal care to ensure I am well during my home quarantine. You are a family to me now," said the post card sent by Olarikkara native S Mahesh Sahsranamam.

With the police personnel's responsibilities having multiplied as 'Covid warriors', Mahesh -- a Supreme Court lawyer -- had thought it fit to acknowledge their hard work and compassion.

Having arrived in Kerala on June 2, he was overwhelmed by the care and support provided to him and his family by the police and health workers.

He also sent a similar letter of appreciation to the health workers in the primary health centre here.

"During the quarantine period, the officers from the Town West police station called me and enquired about my health, and whether my family needed anything," Mahesh told TNIE.

"We received the same care and support from the primary health centre, which we visit very rarely. For an average Malayali, the police are people who stop you on the road and ask for a license. Amid such a crisis which spawns reports of negativity, people hardly realise the kind of effort the police and health workers make to safeguard us."

Town West CI Saleesh N Shankaran said the cops felt really proud to receive such a letter.

"It will act as an inspiration for them to work harder through these difficult times," he said.

Mahesh came to the state for a seven-day stay, and had booked return tickets too. Though he is not required to remain under quarantine according to the latest protocol, he has decided to continue in his hometown.

"I have communicated my change of plan to the health workers, who backed me with instructions on quarantine," he said.

Cops, who were part of the Janamaithri beat, even visited his house and offered all support during the quarantine period.

"Just that gesture made us happy and gave confidence," said Mahesh, whose family comprises parents, wife and a child.