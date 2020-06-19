STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Finally, electricity reaches this Irular hamlet in Tamil Nadu

Twelve families in a Irular tribal hamlet at Jakkampettai in Tindivanam have received their first electric connection to their settlement only during this lockdown.

Published: 19th June 2020 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2020 08:52 PM

A resident of the Irular tribal hamlet at Jakkampettai in Tindivanam poses with the newly installed solar-powered lights.

By Krithika Srinivasan
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: In a world run by electric power all day, these 12 families in a Irular tribal hamlet at Jakkampettai in Tindivanam had received their first electric bulbs and plug points in their huts only in 2020, during the lockdown.

It has been 20 years since they settled in the small space amidst agricultural fields along the highway, but had run their lives before dusk because of the lack of current supply. Thanks to the efforts by a non-profit organization STEPS, the members of the settlement received solar-powered bulbs and plug points on Wednesday. The organisation sourced funds from well-wishers and installed the solar-powered systems.

The members looked surprised and excited to actually have lights in their settlement. "We used oil lamps in the dark and would sleep outside our huts. We wouldn't know even if some insects or animals roam around in the night. Movement from and to the settlement post sunset was not possible due to the same, so our lives run during the day, precisely from sunrise to dusk. We are excited about the lamp above our head right now," said V Padma (23) from the settlement.

The members own basic model mobile phones and used to charge them in shops or commercial centres. V Abi, aged 12, said "I am happy that there is now light in our homes so that we can play a little more and study until late night for exams with bright light. I am very excited."

"I have lived here from when I was a young man without electricity at all. We eat porridge and curry type of food because it doesn't require electric equipment to cook like the mixer and grinders. By the time dinner would also be prepared so we eat as it gets dark slowly. That's how we lived until yesterday," said G Raji (55), a senior person in the settlement. It was Raji's father Govindan who brought the families to settle down in the present hamlet 20 years ago as he worked as an agricultural labourer in the neighbouring field, the families said.

The land that the members now live in was a gift to service of labour to Raji's father, by his landlord back in 2000. However, the land is not registered under their names nor the existing houses have a patta.

"But how was this not under the radar of the government and why were the members of the community ignored from having official papers to avail basic amenities like the rest of the people is a question here", claims D Rajesh, founder of STEPS organization.

Rajesh said, "We wanted to help them have light so that they will be leading a normal life like us, to a little extent though. But lots to be done for them by the government because they have the right to hav a decent life here."

Revenue department officials said the Irula families are living in a water body area and the proposal to replace them is pending. This was the main reason the government has not provided them electricity connection.

By all means, the bulbs have lit the lives of these 12 tribal families who will foresee a better lifestyle than before and the people are looking forward to moving to a new house that doesn't have thatched roof nor doesn't leak during rains.

