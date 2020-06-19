Kerala engineering student invents automatic Covid testing device

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An engineering student has invented the ‘AutoTemp Camera Integration’ aimed to help health workers prevent Covid-19 by identifying the infected through thermal scanning. ‘AutoTemp’ can sense human temperature through infrared sensors. “If the body temperature is higher than normal, the device will take a picture of the person and it will be transferred to the connected computer server through Wi-Fi,” said a release here.

Divins Mathew, a last year B-Tech (computer science) student of Rajagiri School of Engineering and Technology, Kakkanad, has developed the new device. He was guided by Dr Sminu Isudheen, head of the department of Computer science.

“Health workers can use this data on their mobile or on a desktop for further use. AutoTemp works on battery power. Health workers can place it anywhere without engaging closely with the people,” said the release. Divins Mathew built the device within a couple of weeks. The expense is around only Rs 4000/- per device.