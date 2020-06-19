TN teacher wears school uniform, teaches equality, whatsapps lessons to students during lockdown

P Thiruselvam By

PERAMBALUR: Though the Class 10 board exams have been cancelled, B Pugazhendhi (29), a teacher in T Kalathur Government High School in Perambalur district, continues to give lessons to students. He teaches Class 10 students through WhatsApp and visited their homes amid the lockdown and makes sure to follow social distancing and wears mask and gloves during the visits.

Pugazhendhi said, '"Even though the exams are cancelled, education should not go in vain." Though he is an English teacher, he taught students all subjects before the cancellation announcement was made. Amid the pandemic and lockdown, he visited all his students' homes and helped them. Subsequently, he created a WhatsApp group with Class 10 students, prepared model question papers and taught them how to handle the public exam.

"Each year, I take special classes for Class 10 students on Sundays with the permission of parents and the school management committee. This year, I used a blackboard at home, recorded lessons and shared it with students in the WhatsApp group," he said.

A Ashok Kumar, one of his students, shared his experience with TNIE. "Pugazhendhi sir comes to my house every day. He also resolves my doubts in the WhatsApp group. His model question papers sent as PDF files on WhatsApp was especially useful. He collected papers from us during his visits, corrected them and gave his personal feedback along with the marks. This made me more confident."

The student's mother, A Vijaya, said, "I was worried about my son not being able to get coached at school before the exams during the lockdown. But due to Pugazhendhi sir's visits, our worries vanished. He came to our home and personally taught my son, who dutifully followed his instructions. He came as a boon. My son is a slow learner and the lockdown terrified us more than other parents. If the exams were held, I am sure my son would have passed with flying colours compared to students who did not had a Pugazhendhi sir to help them."

Each day, the teacher visited seven to eight students from 6.45 am to 9 am and 6 pm to 8 pm. "I ensured that I visit the houses only when the parents are present so I chose these time slots," Pugazhendhi said. He has been in service since 2012.

"I come from a poor family. I want my students from rural areas to get the quality education that I received. I want them to speak good English," he said.

Since 2015, he has been taking evening classes for spoken English with the support of parents. In his classes, he uses a projector to give English lessons to make it easier for students to learn. He received the "Dream Teacher Award" from Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan in 2018.