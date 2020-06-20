STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Patna's IGIMS doctors donate blood to raise stock

The stock of blood in the IGIMS had reduced amid the outbreak of Covid-19 from 800 bags to nearly 100 bags.

Published: 20th June 2020 05:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2020 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

The doctors of the surgical gastroenterology department of Patna's IGIMS (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PATNA: The doctors of the surgical gastroenterology department of Bihar's reputed Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) set an example, worth emulative to others in the medical fraternity, on Saturday. They donated blood to raise the stock in the institution.

The initiative motivated their colleagues from other departments to do the same.

A couple of days ago, Dr Manish Mandal, HoD and superintendent of IGIMS, came to know that the stock of blood in the IGIMS had reduced amid the outbreak of Covid-19 from 800 bags to nearly 100 bags.

Dr Mandal, who is also an eminent gastrologist-cum-researcher, had appealed to his colleagues to voluntarily donate blood. Following this, all doctors and staff of IGIMS's surgical gastroenterology department gathered and donated 20 bags of blood.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Mandal made a call to the people to donate blood considering it as a God-pleasing humanitarian ritual.

"Serving mankind is the real service to the almighty and that too when the humanity faces threats like Covid-19", Dr. Mandal told an assembly of emotionally surcharged doctors and other health workers at the camp.

"Altogether 20 bags of blood collected and stored in the blood bank to meet the emergency situation", Dr Mandal said.

Impressed over this gesture, director of IGIMS Dr. NR Biswas thanked and lauded the doctors and appealed to all and sundry to donate blood.

The prominent doctors, who donated blood, are Dr. Manish Mandal, Dr. Rakesh Kumar Singh, Dr. Sujeet Kumar Bharti, Dr. Manish Shah, Dr. Saket Kumar, Dr. Amarjeet Kumar Raj, Dr Manish Kumar, Dr. Omprakash, Dr. Nishant Kurian, Dr. Saurabh Singla, and Dr. Venkat Rao.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IGIMS Bihar coronavirus blood donation blood shortage
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Gallery
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
Yoga enthusiast seen performing Yoga during the International Yoga Day at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Rejuvenating mind, body, heart, soul: A look at how Indians celebrated International Yoga Day 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp