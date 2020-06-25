STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Rajini dialogue, Vijay song: Youth light up Chennai Covid care centre with farewell videos

Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said the videos were proof of the fact that people should avoid falling prey to COVID-related anxiety. 

Published: 25th June 2020 05:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Chennai

Man walks past a graffiti in appreciation of Corona Warriors. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)EPS)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a farewell to remember, a group of youngsters at a Chennai Corporation Covid Care Center on Thursday shared TikTok videos in which they talked of how sad they were to leave the place while pitching in to build awareness on the use of hand sanitisers.

The videos were shared by Corporation Commissioner G Prakash on the WhatsApp group for reporters. 

In one video, four youngsters come out of their room, expressing their anguish at having to leave the centre. 

In another video, a popular dialogue from the Rajinikanth blockbuster Padayappa was employed by a youngster. 

"Naan vazhndha indha veetla, kadaisiya oru vaati ukkandhutu vandhuren," he said. ("Let  me sit  for one last time in this house where I have lived".) 

Fans of actor Vijay too were given a reason to celebrate as the youngsters made a video of the popular song Vaathi Raid from the upcoming movie Master, to create awareness about using hand sanitisers. 

Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said the videos were proof of the fact that people should avoid falling prey to COVID-related anxiety. 

"With the increasing cure rates, everyone should first understand that there is no need for anxiety as that would adversely affect their health," he told The New Indian Express

ALSO READ | True grit: 97-year-old man from Chennai wins battle against COVID-19

He said that COVID-19 was like the common flu. 

Early detection of the disease, and avoiding any possible symptoms from corporation authorities itself will go a long way in overcoming COVID.

"An active life, healthy food, proper supplements, and medicines given by our doctors in hospitals and COVID care centres will help fight the disease," he added. 

Commissioner Prakash reminded that thousands of people are getting discharged on a daily basis. 

“The Greater Chennai Corporation and the government are always with the citizens of Chennai and together we can fight the disease boldly and strongly," he said.

ALSO SEE:

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
covid19 coronavirus Chennai covid coronavirus chennai Padayappa Master Rajinikanth Vijay
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp