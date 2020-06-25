Rajini dialogue, Vijay song: Youth light up Chennai Covid care centre with farewell videos

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a farewell to remember, a group of youngsters at a Chennai Corporation Covid Care Center on Thursday shared TikTok videos in which they talked of how sad they were to leave the place while pitching in to build awareness on the use of hand sanitisers.

The videos were shared by Corporation Commissioner G Prakash on the WhatsApp group for reporters.

In one video, four youngsters come out of their room, expressing their anguish at having to leave the centre.

In another video, a popular dialogue from the Rajinikanth blockbuster Padayappa was employed by a youngster.

"Naan vazhndha indha veetla, kadaisiya oru vaati ukkandhutu vandhuren," he said. ("Let me sit for one last time in this house where I have lived".)

Fans of actor Vijay too were given a reason to celebrate as the youngsters made a video of the popular song Vaathi Raid from the upcoming movie Master, to create awareness about using hand sanitisers.

Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said the videos were proof of the fact that people should avoid falling prey to COVID-related anxiety.

"With the increasing cure rates, everyone should first understand that there is no need for anxiety as that would adversely affect their health," he told The New Indian Express.

He said that COVID-19 was like the common flu.

Early detection of the disease, and avoiding any possible symptoms from corporation authorities itself will go a long way in overcoming COVID.

"An active life, healthy food, proper supplements, and medicines given by our doctors in hospitals and COVID care centres will help fight the disease," he added.

Commissioner Prakash reminded that thousands of people are getting discharged on a daily basis.

“The Greater Chennai Corporation and the government are always with the citizens of Chennai and together we can fight the disease boldly and strongly," he said.

