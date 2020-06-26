Sought Rs 2 lakh, got Rs 50 lakh. Kerala girl’s appeal crowdfunds mom’s liver transplant

Anuja Susan Varghese By

KOCHI: In a heartwarming gesture amid the coronavirus gloom, an emotional appeal made online by a daughter beseeching financial help for her mother’s liver transplant opened a flood of assistance. Thanks to the donations which poured in from all quarters, 46-year-old Kannur native Radha underwent a lifesaving surgery at the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) in Kochi on Thursday. Where `2 lakh was sought, compassionate souls in Kerala collectively donated over Rs 50 lakh. And the daughter donated a part of her liver to save her mother.

The appeal made by 22-year-old Varsha — a final year degree student — had gone viral on social media on Wednesday. The response was immediate. In the matter of a day, assistance flooded her mother’s bank account. Having arrived in Kochi with her ailing mother around ten days back with just Rs 10,000 in hand, Varsha was numb with shock when doctors told her that a liver transplant, costing Rs 3 lakh, was required urgently to save her mother’s life.

With no father, siblings or family to turn to, the desperate youngster ran from pillar to post to put together Rs 1 lakh. With no other option in front of her, an anguished Varsha approached Sajan Kechery, a Thrissur-based social activist who helped her prepare the online appeal.

“I’m all alone and we have no one to help in our family. I came here with just Rs 10,000, and the doctors say it requires Rs 3 lakh for her liver transplant. I’ve put together Rs 1 lakh, but I’ve no means to gather the rest,” says Varsha in the video. Radha was referred to AIMS from a hospital in Kannur.

“She was suffering from hepatitis and the condition of her liver worsened. She has been in coma for the past three days and surgery was the only solution. The surgeries of both mother and daughter went well,” said Dr S Sudhindran, head of transplant surgery at AIMS.

Dr Sudhindran said the next two days are crucial for the patient. “Usually, not many complications happen and the patient recovers quickly. Since she went into a coma, the next two days are critical. Hopefully, she’ll get better,” said Dr Sudhindran who led the team of doctors alongside transplant surgeon Dr Dhinesh Balakrishnan.