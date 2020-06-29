STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

103-year-old man discharged after recovering from COVID-19 in Maharashtra

The centenarian, a resident of Siddheshwar Talao locality, was admitted in the hospital for COVID-Pneumonia a month ago, Dr Sohoni said.

Published: 29th June 2020 07:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

The centenarian has recovered completely from the infection and discharged.

The centenarian has recovered completely from the infection and discharged. (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)

By PTI

THANE: A 103-year-old man was on Monday discharged from a hospital here in Maharashtra after recovering from COVID-19 disease, the doctor who treated him said.

According to Dr Sameet Sohoni, the 85-year-old brother of the 103-year-old is also on the path of recovery from the viral infection and will be discharged soon.

He said the 103-year-old was born in 1917, just one year before the Spanish flu pandemic, which is said to be the most severe in recent history.

The centenarian, a resident of Siddheshwar Talao locality, was admitted in the hospital for COVID-Pneumonia a month ago, Dr Sohoni said.

"He remained admitted in the ICU for 20 days. He has recovered completely from the infection and discharged on Monday," Dr Sohoni said, adding that a grandson of the 103- year-old was also treated at the same hospital for coronavirus and has been discharged after recovery.

Meanwhile, authorities are mulling imposition of a total lockdown in Thane for ten days beginning July 2 in view of the surge in coronavirus cases.

The Thane city police have put out a notice on its tweeter handle asking people to stock essential items.

Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation commissioner Pankaj Ashiya has told reporters that an additional 2,000 to 2,500 beds will be made available for COVID-19 patients in the powerloom town in the next one week.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maharashtra COVID 19 COVID survivor
India Matters
School students catch up after finishing their science paper of the ongoing SSLC examination in Bengaluru on Monday | Vinod kumar t
Big spike in Covid cases in Karnataka in July-august: Minister
It was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley in the city.  (Photo | Special Arrangement)
India’s first vaccine candidate for Covid-19 set to begin human trial
A file photo of 2015 flood that had inundated most parts of Chennai | Express
'Climate change may lead to bigger floods than 2015 in Chennai'
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Citizens rush to homeopathic centres for magic immunity pills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ASHA workers have so far been earning about Rs 10,000 per month. (Photo | S Senbgapandiyan, RVK Rao, EPS)
Meet India's silent front line COVID-19 warriors - ASHA workers
Visakhapatnam: Two workers dead, four hospitalised after gas leak in a Pharma unit
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp