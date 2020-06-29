NGOs unite to distribute essentials to people hit during COVID-19 lockdown

By Express News Service

IIT Madras incubated clean tech startup, Air Ok Technologies, as part of its corporate social responsibility, has joined hands with two NGOs, Earth Saviours Foundation and One Good Deed, to distribute essentials among those deprived of basic necessities in these trying times.

The startup is donating biscuits, dry grains, rice, wheat and spices among the underprivileged, along with sanitary pads to women impacted due to the lockdown. The aim is to reach those who lost their jobs in the lockdown and have no means to afford even the basic amenities.

“Our intention is to help as many of them as possible, and ensure that they do not sleep empty stomach,” said Vishesh Kaul, Head Sales and Operations, Air Ok Technologies. One of the NGOs onboard is the Earth Saviours Foundation – an internationally recognised NGO, headquartered in Gurugram.



Founded in 2008, the NGO serves the underprivileged, and runs an old age home and a rescue centre for mentally challenged persons. It also works towards protecting the environment.

The other NGO, One Good Deed, based in south Delhi, is helping Air Ok donate the essentials to orphanages, old age homes and slum areas at Nehru Place, Lotus Temple, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Rain Basera Lodhi areas. Stranded migrant labourers along border areas of the national capital are also being helped.

At the onset of the novel virus outbreak, Air Ok had donated around 25,000 masks to doctors and other medical professionals working at NCR’s two biggest healthcare centres – Indraprastha Apollo Hospital at Jasola in New Delhi and Medanta – The Medicity in Gurugram. While 10,000 masks were donated to Apollo Hospital, as many as 15,000 were given to Medanta.

Lending a helping hand



