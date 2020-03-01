Home Good News

Vet gives parrot new wings to fly, Tweeple applaud

The 'Unusual Pet Vets' shared the pictures of Wei Wei, the parrot, on its official Facebook account sparking a huge audience reaction.

Wei Wei sitting on the surgical table waiting patiently for her anaesthetic and new wings.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A parrot, which got injured after repeatedly falling to the ground when its wings were clipped, was given a second chance to fly after an Australian veterinarian gave it prosthetic wings, and netizens were left impressed.

The post reads, "This beautiful 12-week-old Green Cheek Conure named Wei Wei flew in for its very first health check and signed up for our Flystart package.

"During the health exam, it was noted that Wei Wei's wings were trimmed too short and too many of her feathers had been cut previously. The owner advised us that Wei Wei couldn't fly at all and was falling to the ground when she attempted to fly."

"In an effort to give Wei Wei some flight again, Dr Cat performed an imping procedure where she placed new feathers into the wing to allow her to fly again. The new set of feathers will also help to prevent Wei Wei from heavy falls and injury."

As the post went viral, Twitterati flooded the social media with their reactions.

A user wrote, "Super cool! Trimming feathers is like forcing your pet into a wheelchair, birds are meant to fly! They will love you for letting them do so."

Another wrote, 'Wow what an awesome thing to be able to do, thank goodness for this procedure, the people that do it and to those that donate their babies feathers to help others...."

A post read, "It must be a weird feeling for her having to get used to her new feathers but how awesome to finally fly."

"Wow I never knew it was possible!" a user remarked.

