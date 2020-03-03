Home Good News

Researcher creates Rs 500 de-odouriser to address smelly toilet problems in India

From air to water, IIT-Delhi researchers have been finding solutions to real time problems via a virtually self sustaining miracle box.

Published: 03rd March 2020 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

The self-sustaining miracle box 'Odor Killer' turns all acrid smell to normal, which needs a change in cartrige every two years

The self-sustaining miracle box 'Odor Killer' turns all acrid smell to normal, which needs a change in cartrige every two years. (Photo| EPS)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: One of the most smelly problems in the country are public toilets . They remain a big menace to both users and pedestrians who have to walk past.

Putting a thought to this problem, Mohd Faraz, post doctoral fellow at Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, created a virtually self-sustaining miracle box - costing Rs 500 to turn all the acrid smell to normal, which needs a change in cartrige every two years. Faraz, pointed that a regular de-odoriser for the room which uses activated carbon would cost Rs 20,000 and would require a replacement of cartridge every two months.

Faraz used the theory of photo catalyst degradation, where light falls on the nano photocatalyst -- a nanostructure metal oxide nano composite that he developed -- and produces electrons. These electrons destroy the odor molecules, giving odor-free air in less than three minutes.

In the process, the catalyst absorbs the sulphide and nitrogenous compound, which are reason for odors, and converts them into sulphur (and eventually sulfone) and nitrogen. The conversion also endows a self regeneration ability for the adsorbent in the presence of light due to photocatalysis process, Faraz said.

Faraz has also designed a water purifier to clean the organic dyes from water, using nano composites.

Nanoscale Research Facility at IIT-D, boasts of catapulting its alumni and nano-science researchers into entrepreneurship. Of the patents that have come out of it is the nasofilters, which are respiratory nasal filter that stick to the nose and prevents the entry of harmful air pollutants. The nano-fibre based technology (patent pending) is the first of its kind to achieve more than 90 per cent efficiency against PM 2.5 and 95 per cent against PM 10, as per the developers.

Head of Nanoscale Research Facility at IIT-D, Prof Neeraj Khare, who has developed a Hydrophobic (repels water) and Oliophilic (absorbs oil) porous nanocomposite that has potential during oil spills in the sea, told TNIE that students at the centre have often worked to tackle existing problems, and while they wait for funding, they are also encouraged to being their own startups.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IIT Delhi Smelly toilets Toilets smell changer Toilet freshner
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Will give away social media accounts for a day to inspiring women: PM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo| PTI)
UN asks India to mediate between Israel and Palestine
CS Somesh Kumar and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan launch the Annapurna mobile canteen in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)
Hot meals on wheels for elderly, disabled in Hyderabad
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session of the upcoming IPL 2020 at MAC Stadium in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Dhoni gets rousing reception at CSK's 1st training session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bike-borne miscreants hurl crude bomb at car in Chennai's Anna Salai
Protestor participates in a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi: At least 185 students protesting against CAA detained while going to Ramlila Maidan
Gallery
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
Profiling the naval battles between European forces and the 'Marakkar' chieftains of the Calicut Zamorins, Priyadarshan's latest is said to be the costliest movie made till date in Malayalam. Stars across Indian film industries including Suniel Shetty, Su
Mohanlal is 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', but what about others in Priyardarshan's star-studded period drama? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp