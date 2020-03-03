Researcher creates Rs 500 de-odouriser to address smelly toilet problems in India

Express News Service

BENGALURU: One of the most smelly problems in the country are public toilets . They remain a big menace to both users and pedestrians who have to walk past.

Putting a thought to this problem, Mohd Faraz, post doctoral fellow at Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, created a virtually self-sustaining miracle box - costing Rs 500 to turn all the acrid smell to normal, which needs a change in cartrige every two years. Faraz, pointed that a regular de-odoriser for the room which uses activated carbon would cost Rs 20,000 and would require a replacement of cartridge every two months.

Faraz used the theory of photo catalyst degradation, where light falls on the nano photocatalyst -- a nanostructure metal oxide nano composite that he developed -- and produces electrons. These electrons destroy the odor molecules, giving odor-free air in less than three minutes.

In the process, the catalyst absorbs the sulphide and nitrogenous compound, which are reason for odors, and converts them into sulphur (and eventually sulfone) and nitrogen. The conversion also endows a self regeneration ability for the adsorbent in the presence of light due to photocatalysis process, Faraz said.

Faraz has also designed a water purifier to clean the organic dyes from water, using nano composites.

Nanoscale Research Facility at IIT-D, boasts of catapulting its alumni and nano-science researchers into entrepreneurship. Of the patents that have come out of it is the nasofilters, which are respiratory nasal filter that stick to the nose and prevents the entry of harmful air pollutants. The nano-fibre based technology (patent pending) is the first of its kind to achieve more than 90 per cent efficiency against PM 2.5 and 95 per cent against PM 10, as per the developers.

Head of Nanoscale Research Facility at IIT-D, Prof Neeraj Khare, who has developed a Hydrophobic (repels water) and Oliophilic (absorbs oil) porous nanocomposite that has potential during oil spills in the sea, told TNIE that students at the centre have often worked to tackle existing problems, and while they wait for funding, they are also encouraged to being their own startups.