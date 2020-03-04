Home Good News

This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid coronavirus outbreak

The 61-year-old fruit vendor from Kujang block not only speaks to his customers and locals about taking appropriate safeguards but also distributes leaflets.

Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.

By Amarnath Parida
Express News Service

PARADIP: ‘Bharat Ku Bharat Chinta’ (Bharat is always concerned about Bharat or India) is now talk of the port town as Bharat Nath has embarked on his new mission on raising awareness among the people about the latest public health threat COVID-19.

The 61-year-old fruit vendor from Kujang block not only speaks to his customers and locals about taking appropriate safeguards but also distributes leaflets and newspaper cuttings on do’s and don’ts for prevention of the disease.

He has even put up posters in the town on precautions and preventive measures against the virus. Paradip town is vulnerable to COVID-19 due to entry of foreigners, crew members of ships coming in from various parts of the world to berth in the port.

While the port authorities have intensified screening at entry points, awareness among the local population on the disease has assumed prime significance. Making time away from his vocation, Bharat sits on the roadside and hands over educational literature to passersby while advising them to adopt proper practices like correct ways of sneezing or coughing, regular hand washing and wearing mask as per the standard operating procedures issued by health agencies.

He particularly cautions people to avoid direct contact with people coming from abroad, specifically from countries affected by the virus.

He sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.

For Nath, this is not a first. He may have studied only up to Class II but this has not deterred him from raising issues of national importance with people and those in places that matter.

Expressing concern over the spread of the virus, he has already written to the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers of Odisha and other States to take steps on a war-footing to prevent COVID-19 from taking an epidemic shape. In letters to Chief Ministers of 17 States, Nath urged them to earmark 2 per cent of revenue earned from Goods and Service Tax (GST) for the purpose. 

Nath said, “Everyone must think for the welfare and development of the country so that issues like poverty, healthcare and education can be effectively addressed.” 

Selfless service

Bharat has urged CMs of 17 States to earmark 2 pc of revenue earned from GST for steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 He speaks to his customers and locals on appropriate safeguards to prevent the spread of the disease
 

Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
