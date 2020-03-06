Assam government to offer DSP post to athlete Hima Das

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has decided to appoint ace athlete Hima Das as a deputy superintendent of police (DSP).

An announcement on this was made by Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in his budget speech that got leaked online about two hours ahead of its presentation, triggering a protest by opposition Congress in the House.

The Sarbananda Sonowal government also decided to appoint athletes from the state, who will win a medal at the Olympics, Asian Games or Commonwealth Games, as Grade-I officers such as DSP or magistrate.

Reading out the budget speech, Sarma said, “Our government seeks to encourage more people to devote their time to sports and excel in it, thereby bringing laurels not only to themselves but also the state. We hope that more such sportspersons will feel enthused to take sports as a career…

“Hence, to encourage sportspersons who succeed in winning in the Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games, I propose to bring in a policy to designate such high achievers as Grade-I officers of the state government. Our government is pleased to announce Ms. Hima Das, our own Dhing Express, as the first recipient of this policy. She will be offered the position of Deputy Superintendent of Police”.

The minister said Hima, filmmaker Rima Das and Sattriya dancer Indira P P Borah etc had excelled in their respective fields and their success was a representation of a new wave of resurgence of Assamese culture and Assam across the globe.

To encourage others, the government has come up with a one-time cash incentive.

“To express our appreciation to these icons and to encourage others, we will give a one-time cash incentive of Rs.50,000 each to 1,000 sports personnel, 1,000 artists and 1,000 mobile theatre personalities for their contributions. I am confident these icons will continue to make us proud and enthuse others through their achievements,” Sarma said.

Opposition Congress had staged a walkout protesting the leakage of budget. However, Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami said, “The budget has two parts – general proposals and tax proposals. The leakage of general proposals is not a breach of privilege”.

