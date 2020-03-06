Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district sets up e-offices, goes paperless

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGPUR: All Government offices in Jagatsinghpur district have gone paperless from Thursday with the district administration launching the e-office system on the occasion of Panchayatiraj Divas.

Jagatsinghpur has become the first district in the country to digitalise all functions of the Government offices and administrative wings right to the block-level.

Besides, the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), agriculture, fisheries, labour, education and Sarba Shiksha Abhiyan offices have also been covered under the digital system which envisions a paperless office with increased efficiency, transparency and expeditious movement of files.

Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra said e-office system was first introduced in the collectorate on February 1.