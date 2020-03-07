Home Good News

And then there were ten: The inspiring story of Tiruchy's women loco pilots

Published: 07th March 2020 06:08 AM

Loco inspector Narayana Vadivu with other loco pilots | MK Ashok Kumar

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: On the eve of Women’s Day, The New Indian Express met the women loco pilots at the Tiruchy railway division. They are thriving in what used to be considered a ‘man’s profession’. It is 2020. Women have proved that there is no work they cannot do.

The job of a loco pilot in Railways is one such profession still dominated by men. However, 10 women in Tiruchy division have proved they, too, can excel in this field.

Narayana Vadivu (45), who is the chief loco inspector today, is the trailblazer who paved the way for these women. She was a part of the first all-women loco crew in Southern Railway in 2013. Vadivu joined Railways as a track woman in 2004 in Pattukkottai, Tiruchy division.

She worked her way to assistant loco pilot in Tiruchy in 2006, where she was the only woman for more than two years. Ask her about the challenges and she replies with a smile, “I had very supportive colleagues and a supportive family. I love what I do, so I never thought of the difficulties.”

She leads a team of 45 loco and assistant loco pilots today. She is the only woman chief loco inspector among 10 in the Tiruchy division.

Out of the 496 total staff members in the Tiruchy railway division, there are only nine women loco pilots and assistant loco pilots.

“The reason many girls do not join is because of the hours and lack of awareness. Women are hesitant to join this job. We are on call 24x7. Family life can be affected, but the joy in doing this job is unparalleled,” said Rani, a loco pilot.  

