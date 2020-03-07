Home Good News

Beating the clock: Meet the only woman watchmaker from Kerala

Sixty-something Liza Joy is one of the very few watch mechanics in the state. Her secret? Undying love for her work and life

Published: 07th March 2020 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2020 04:38 PM

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI: With the two most powerful warriors (in Russian writer Leo Tolstoy’s words) on her side, sexagenarian Liza Joy could win the fiercest battles in lifetime and patience. These forces have helped her feed mouths and perhaps, even create history. When she couldn’t crack Class X, Liza decided not to waste any more time and enrolled herself for radio and watch repair workshops. Today, with 45 years of experience and a small shop in Aluva, Kochi, Liza could possibly be the sole woman watchmaker/mechanic in the state. 

“Being the eldest of six siblings in a financially-backwards family, I didn’t quite like the thought of rewriting my board exams. Earning a living was my primary motive. At that time, in the 1970s, the Naval Base in Kochi used to conduct a few workshops. A relative referred me to the same and I couldn’t control my excitement. Back then, only a handful of children attended this two-hour per day course. It lasted for six months,” says Liza. 

Liza was a fast learner. With her nimble hands, she quickly mastered the craft. “There was a lot of information to memorise—the callipers, the names of various spare parts, assembling clocks and timepieces. But the drive to do something for my family did the trick. I completed my course and worked at the Naval Base repairing watches for the next five years. It became my calling,” Liza smiles. 

Liza was uncertain where life would take her but certain that as long as she had her tools, she could travel and live at her own pace. Neighbours, relatives and friends brought their watches to her house and adeptly, she repaired them. Post marriage, the Ayyappankavu-native shifted to Aluva and set shop. One may wonder if watch business is lucrative in this digital age. “Ironically I receive more watches now than before. But timepieces have died a slow death over the years. I’m adept at repairing mechanical watches, so digital ones are way too simple,” she laughs. 

Over the years, Liza’s eyes have trained her to spot the faults in a watch before dissecting it. But Liza isn’t just impressed by her ability or her profession. To her, it saved her life. “I tried teaching the trade to my siblings and children, but they couldn’t do the same. They have their own lives now. My husband works with the transport and goods sector,” she says. “I despise watching serials. I’d rather repair watches until my eyesight fails,” she concudes.

