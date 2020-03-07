‘I can survive anywhere’: These Army women wear their pride on their sleeves

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: For Major Sneha Choudhary, the defence uniform denotes discipline, equality and respect. No gender discrimination, she says pointedly. “All are equal and you just have to prove yourself to get respect,” Major Choudhary (28), a mechanical engineer with MEG Centre, Bengaluru, told The New Indian Express.

Coming from a defence family, she had always dreamt of fatigues, and had never had a back-up career plan. “I wanted to become a pilot, but since I had crossed the age limit by the time I could apply, I chose the Army and I have no regrets. When I was a child, I would wear my father’s uniform and walk around at home, now I have my own and never want to part with it,” she said with pride. She had worked with a civil organisation for around eight months, and was not happy, so she joined the Army in 2014. Her husband is a captain at ACS Centre, Bengaluru.

“The Army teaches us discipline, and that there is no difference between men and women. Equal opportunity is given to both, we just have to prove ourselves. I lead a company of 600-700 men and they respect me as an officer, and follow my orders because I also put in the same physical training as they do,” she said. Her first posting was Jammu, where she saw the Line of Control. “So far, I had only seen it on television. It was the first time I saw the India-Pakistan border, and that moment made me very proud of my uniform and post.” She was posted to Yole, Dharamshala, and later to Bengaluru.

The recent Supreme Court order on permanent commission is a welcome boost and Major Choudhury hopes to follow in the footsteps of Lieutenant General Dr Madhuri Kanitkar, who holds the second-highest rank in the Army. She urged the youth, especially women, to join any of the forces. “Give yourself a chance to serve the nation. You get it only once, as there is an age limit. All youngsters should try.”

‘I can survive anywhere’

It was a moment of pride for Lieutenant Shalu Sehgal and her family at the passing out parade. She is the first in the family to join the armed forces. Lt Sehgal, OIC, Legal Corps of Military Police Centre and School, an LLB graduate, handles defence-related legal cases, but loves the action.

“My college friends came from defence families and that’s what drew me to this career,” she says.

She underwent a rigorous 11-month training. “It made me so fit that I can now survive anywhere and under any circumstances,” she says, recollecting that her best posting was at Ladakh — at an altitude of 18,000 feet in chilling -14 degree Celsius temperature.

“Training not just makes one strong and fit, it also teaches you how to stay calm under stress, like sleeping for only 3-4 hours a day. In training and postings, there are no men and women. We are all the same, and that’s the best thing,” she said proudly.

The 27-year old admits that she loves to travel, and the Army has given her many opportunities to see places which as a civilian she couldn’t — Jammu, her first posting in 2018, then Ladakh, followed by Lucknow, and Bengaluru. Lt Sehgal wants to be a commanding officer too.

If she hadn’t joined the forces, Lt Sehgal would have gone to Australia to pursue LLM in criminology.

“I am very interested in criminal psychology. But I am very happy with my decision. In Ladakh, I was the only woman among 300 people, which is a major boost for me. In the past two years, no one has ever passed a comment on me. I have also inspired my nieces and nephews to join the armed forces,” she said. “If you are keen on adventure and mentally prepared, the Army is the right place for you,” is her advice.