This Kerala shopkeeper offers free veggies to the unwell 

Linta Mary Philip By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Fenaz Sidheek, a Muvattupuzha native, believes doing good is the best way forward. So, when he decided to open a vegetable stall at Kakkanad, Fenaz decided to do his bit by giving away items free of cost to cancer patients.

The stall is a humble venture, with vegetables stocked up for the day. But, the owner has rich tales of gratitude to tell.

“A fragile old lady, who had come to the shop reading the board in front of the shop, was overwhelmed when we gave her a week’s produce. While it is not uncommon for shops to give away stuff as part of charity work, she told us the vegetable would feed her family for a week. She didn’t forget to express her gratitude in the form of a kiss on my forehead,” Fenaz says.

Though the board says vegetables will be given free to cancer patients, it applies to all in distress. “Old or unwell, people who are in distress will get produce for free,’ he adds.

The needy pour in. Some come with medical documents and doctor’s prescriptions while others approach unsure of how to ask for help. They do not return empty-handed. The shop also sells vegetables cheaper than many outlets. While one can call it a noble gesture, Fenaz gives a very valid reason from the business perspective.

“Vegetable prices fluctuate through the year, but the decrease in the prices rarely benefit the customer. So selling them a bit cheaper doesn’t hurt the vendor,” says Fenaz.

Having worked in the middle-east for a couple of years, Fenaz returned to India and studied the market for almost a year before venturing into farming.

“Kota in Rajasthan sells the best garlic, the best potatoes are grown in Kolar in Karnataka while Bhopal produces the best drumsticks year-round. Travelling across the country was a part of my research,” Fenaz adds.