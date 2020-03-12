STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Pune entrepreneurs transform scrapped buses into mobile toilets for women

Two entrepreneurs from Pune have converted scrapped city buses into mobile toilets for women, which are powered by the sun.

Published: 12th March 2020 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

At a charge of Rs 5, any woman can avail of the services of the mobile lavatories.

At a charge of Rs 5, any woman can avail of the services of the mobile lavatories. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

PUNE: Two entrepreneurs from Pune have converted scrapped city buses into mobile toilets for women, which are powered by the sun.

The toilet on wheels called 'Ti Swachatagruha', an initiative by Ulka Sadalkar and Rajeev Khar features other facilities including a breastfeeding room, a diaper changing station, a small canteen on the other side and a panic button in case of emergency.

At a charge of Rs 5, any woman can avail of the services of the mobile lavatories.

Sanitary pads and other sanitary products are also available on the mobile toilets that run on solar panels mounted on top of the vehicles, all scrapped buses of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd.

"We wanted to give a high standard toilet even for the sweeper on the road. So any woman using the toilet; be it a woman sweeping the road, travelling by bus or car, they all have a right to a good quality toilet," Ulka Sadalkar, owner of the scrapped buses, told ANI.

The idea, says Sadalkar started as an initiative by Pune Municipal Commissioner Kunal Kumar in 2016. It started out with four pink buses under the banner "Toilet for Her" and is now all set to reach over 20 cities across the country.

"They wanted to provide toilets for women and we had means and ways to do it. Right now in Pune there are 12 operational and almost 20 in pipeline," Sadalkar said.

Presently there are total 12 such on wheels washrooms functional across Pune city.

The pilot project for Karnataka is all set to start on the occasion of women's day on Sunday at Bengaluru airport. Apart from this several other city like Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Nagpur, etc are also in pipeline.

Detailing the process of how the scrapped bus is converted into toilets, she explained, "When the bus comes to the factory, it is completely struck down. Whatever can be maintained of the scrap bus, can be maintained because we just don't want to throw stuff -- the whole idea is to recycle and reuse. The design is ready with us."

Apart from the mobile toilets, Sadalkar said there are plans to set up diagnostic centres where women can get urine diagnostics for just Rs 5 on an immediate basis.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pune entrepreneurs Pune scrapped buses Pune buses Pune mobile toilets mobile toilets
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
Farooq Abdullah set to walk free after 7 months as J&K revokes detention order
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Coronavirus: BCCI postpones start of IPL from March 29 to April 15
Ganga Shandilya has been committed to her job since 1988, despite being afflicted with polio in one hand. (Photo | ANI)
'Dr. Mausi' provides healthcare to villagers in Naxal-affected Dantewada for 32 years
COVID-19 scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The coronavirus victim from Karnataka had a history of hypertension and asthma. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Here is all you need to know about India's first coronavirus death
Coronavirus scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple
Gallery
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
Check out the list of sports events affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak in India.
IPL to ISL: List of sports events affected by coronavirus outbreak in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp