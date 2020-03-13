Meet Sunita Nimbargi, first woman forester to bag CM’s medal

BELAGAVI: Sunita Nimbargi, the Range Forest Officer based at Saundatti in Belagavi district, is due to become the maiden woman officer of the State forest department to receive the Chief Minister’s Medal for her meritorious service to the department. The medal will be conferred on her in Bengaluru on March 23.

Sunita Nimbargi, who has worked across different forest ranges of the Belagavi division and is known for an unwavering approach to her duty, has emerged as a legend of sorts for her role in the protection of forest land, especially in the realm of anti-encroachment drives. She is also engaged in conducting awareness initiatives and organising other activities for the causes of wildlife protection and forest conservation, including tree plantation programmes.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, the Range Forest Officer said, “It was only possible for me to work to the satisfaction of the government due to the guidance of my seniors and the coordination of staff and colleagues. Thanks to them, I have bagged this prestigious medal, while a special thanks also goes to my daughter, who has stood by me supportive in all difficult times.”

The Range Forest Officer is the older sister of the Superintendent of Belagavi, Laxman Nibargi.