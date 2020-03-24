Coronavirus fight sees Shane Warne turning into a hand sanitizer maker 

By Online Desk

SYDNEY: There was a time when Shane Warne made headlines daily. These days he has been relatively muted.

But the colorful Australian leg-spinning legend famous for his zooters and so much more has returned to the headlines by turning SevenZeroEight, the award-winning gin distillery he part owns, into a hand-sanitizer maker.

Warne owns the company with two prominent West Australian surgeons and the company says the alcohol hand rubs it produces will be provided to two hospitals in the western state - for a cost though.

"This is a challenging time for Australians and we all need to do what we can to help our health care system combat this disease and save lives," Warne said.

"I am happy SevenZeroEight has the ability to make this shift and encourage others to do the same."

Warne had earlier in 2020 put up his "Baggy Green" Australia cap for auction and raised $584,000 for Australia's wildfire victims.