This B Tech grad sells coronavirus masks at discounted rates to address shortage

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: When 35-year-old Biswa Ranjan Kalyan Kumar Sethi of Ganesh Bazar started manufacturing and selling masks around 10 days back, his relatives and locals ridiculed him.

However, anticipating a shortage of masks in the market owing to the coronavirus crisis, Biswa was determined to do his bit for the society.

A B Tech in Electronics and Telecommunication, he sells his masks under the banner of BS Creation, named after his two sons.

Biswa offers masks that are being sold in the market at Rs 60- Rs100 for just Rs 15 a piece.

He has employed four persons, who make 400 masks a day at an unit that functions from his house.

After completing his engineering studies, he had started a business of designing and selling dress materials to various companies.

But with the virus scare leading to an acute shortage of masks in the market, he gave it up and started making the protective gear.

The entrepreneur said his intention is not to make profit but serve the society during these trying times.

Raja Kishore Behera, who brought five masks for his family from Biswa said the protective gear is being sold for a premium in the market.