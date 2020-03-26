On the cusp of 90, man restores a paddy field

Dhinesh Kallungal By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CK Anthony, 88, of Vadachira in Kattoor panchayat is setting a new model which is unfamiliar to most Keralites during this period. It was around two decades ago that a pond was dug on a portion of his paddy field when agriculture was not profitable. On the cusp of ninety, now he has almost single-handedly restored the paddy field armed with just a spade. He has achieved the feat at a time when the elderly population across the globe stares at an uncertain future in the time of Covid-19 outbreak.

It’s hard to believe that he has almost filled up a pond he had dug in the paddy field. The soil he excavated with the help of another labourer more than two decades ago was used for reclaiming the paddy field. It took him one year to fill up the pond. Working hard is not something new for Anthony as he used to go around on his bicycle selling ice-cream for over fifty years. He had roamed the streets of Thrissur and Ernakulam on his bicycle ringing a little bell and tickling the taste buds of children and adults alike.

Speaking to TNIE, Anthony said the pond was dug up during the time when the field became fallow as farming turned unprofitable.

When asked why he didn’t seek the help of machines or other labourers to restore the land, he said, “The pond was dug at a time when I was working as an ice-cream vendor. Now, I have no other work and I am quite healthy. So, I thought of doing the job alone although it will take some more time to complete it.”



Interestingly, even at this age, he has no major health issues and does not take any pills other than one for blood pressure. Around 60 cents of paddy field where he had harvested three crops in a season, is now leased out to another farmer as Anthony’s family does not want him to do farming at this age.