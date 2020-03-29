STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Autorickshaw driver takes up ‘messaging’ service

Aravindakshan starts his ride on his motorcycle at around 9am with mike and speaker and announces the government directives.

Published: 29th March 2020 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Aravindakshan Vappanayil holding his volunteer card

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Kundayithode resident Vappanayil Aravindakshan is one among the many heroes and becomes different from others with his voluntary efforts to spread the awareness messages released from Health and Police departments to each and every home in different localities. 

Aravindakshan starts his ride on his motorcycle at around 9am with mike and speaker and announces the government directives. “Since March 23, I am not accepting rides from customers. And we are seeing people’s negligence towards government guidelines and causing chances of disease transmission. So, I took up the task of reaching out to the common people and inform them authentic directives,” says the 50-year-old auto driver.

Aravindakshan continues his ride till 5pm. Initially he was only announcing audio clips of Health Department on the preventive measures. Seeing his efforts, police shared their lockdown rules to him. 

