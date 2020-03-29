STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Spreading awareness among migrants in five languages

The Union Home Ministry on Saturday changed the rules for assistance under the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) to facilitate availability of money for food, clothing,

Published: 29th March 2020 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Nissar Vazhakkala announcing the government directives | A Sanesh

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: Even as every Malayali is well-aware of the necessity of maintaining personal hygiene and to take steps like social-distancing, the migrant labourers in the district are left at the mercy of the Health Department officials. Finding the situation a bit precarious 39-year-old Nissar P A has taken it upon himself to spread awareness among the migrant community. 

Nissar, who himself speaks Hindi and Tamil, has recorded awareness messages in Assamese, Kuki and Bangala and goes around the migrant labourer hubs in and around the city. “We shouldn’t forget about them. There is a sizeable number of migrant labourers living in the interior areas of the city.

With them living in very closer quarters, the spread of infection will be like wildfire,” he said. “So I approached Nawas, Kakkanad health inspector, sub-inspector Sabu and Dr Dhanya of the Health Department with the idea to make announcements in the native tongue of the migrants,” said Nisar. 

