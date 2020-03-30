Chennai school student reaches out to senior citizens with free groceries amid lockdown

By Online Desk

A Class 11 city student has launched an effort to bring free groceries to the doorsteps of senior citizens to help them see through the COVID-19 lockdown.

Aided by Aranya Foundation and friends, Arnav Rathore, who studies in MCTM International School, Mylapore, is reaching out to those who may not be able to access essential services.

Rathore along with his friends will home deliver essential commodities such as rice, pulses, spices, cooking oil, sugar and milk powder for seven days (for two persons) free of cost. "While doing so, we will be following all the government guidelines," Rathore said.

The students are targeting the areas of Mylapore and RA Puram to start with.

"This is a testing time for all of us. The COVID-19 epidemic has caused our cities to be under lockdown and lifestyles have been compromised. In spite of everything the government is doing, more help is needed," Arnav said.

If you or anyone you know is in need, you can reach these COVID warriors here:

WhatsApp: 9818316654

Phone: 9444352542

Email: chennaiseniorfoodhelp@gmail.com.