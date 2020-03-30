STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Chennai school student reaches out to senior citizens with free groceries amid lockdown

Aided by Aranya Foundation and friends, Arnav Rathore, who studies in MCTM International School, Mylapore, is reaching out to those who may not be able to access essential services.

Published: 30th March 2020 10:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 10:20 PM   |  A+A-

old age homes

Image for representational purpose only.

By Online Desk

A Class 11 city student has launched an effort to bring free groceries to the doorsteps of senior citizens to help them see through the COVID-19 lockdown.

Aided by Aranya Foundation and friends, Arnav Rathore, who studies in MCTM International School, Mylapore, is reaching out to those who may not be able to access essential services.

Rathore along with his friends will home deliver essential commodities such as rice, pulses, spices, cooking oil, sugar and milk powder for seven days (for two persons) free of cost. "While doing so, we will be following all the government guidelines," Rathore said.

The students are targeting the areas of Mylapore and RA Puram to start with.

"This is a testing time for all of us. The COVID-19 epidemic has caused our cities to be under lockdown and lifestyles have been compromised. In spite of everything the government is doing, more help is needed," Arnav said.

If you or anyone you know is in need, you can reach these COVID warriors here:

WhatsApp: 9818316654

Phone: 9444352542

Email: chennaiseniorfoodhelp@gmail.com.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Aranya Foundation Arnav Rathore
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp