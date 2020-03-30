Kolkata ‘roti-maker’ turns messiah for the hungry during lockdown

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: A businessman in Kolkata’s port area has turned a messiah to the poor, distributing food to people in distress, including stranded migrant labourers, since last three days.

He located a ‘roti-maker’ which produces 1,000 chappatis in an hour and distributed more than 8,000 rotis with vegetable curry and pickle among 2,000 people on Thursday between 11 am and continues 9 pm.

“I saw many daily wage earners, migrant labourers stranded at the port. Their children were starving since the lockdown was announced. On the first day, I managed some rice and daal. Then I heard about a roti making machine which was lying idle in the area. I approached its owner and he allowed me to use the machine,’’ said R P Singh.