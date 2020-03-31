STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Three lakh HCQ tablets, 10,000 masks donated in Andhra Pradesh

The State government when the companies approached, had communicated the information regarding necessary products to it.

For representational purposes (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As the number of coronavirus positive cases are increasing in the State with each passing day, several private firms have extended a helping hand to the needy people in view of the lockdown.

As part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR), they have volunteered to make available the products, which are necessary to meet the medical needs in the prevailing conditions.

A few companies have donated 3 lakh hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) tablets and 10,000 N95 masks to the government.

This apart, some of the pharmaceutical companies have also committed to provide anti-viral drugs.

“We have received the products and we will provide them to different people and locations across the State as and when necessary,” said Andhra Pradesh Medical Science and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC) Managing Director Vijaya Rama Raju V

As per the information, the State needs 2.5 lakh N95 masks and 2 lakh personal protective equipment (PPE).

“We have the stock at present. But as the companies are willing to help we thought of using their aid to buy more stock, which will be useful in the coming days as new makeshift hospitals are being set up,” he said.

