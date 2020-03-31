STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
East Coast Railway to convert 32 coaches into isolation cabins

This is for the first time that the technicians are engaged in converting coaches into cabins for health care use.

Railway employee prepares a train coach to be converted into isolation wards for COVID-19 patients. (Photo | PTI)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A group of mechanical engineers and railway technicians at Carriage Repair Workshop (CRW) of East Coast Railway at Mancheswar are busy converting a railway coach into make-shift hospital for use as isolation facility for Covid-19 patients. Each coach will have eight cabins with beds for patients and one for caregivers. The conventional and non air-conditioning old integral coach factory (ICF) sleeper coaches that are 15 year old have been selected for conversion into isolation wards.

This is for the first time that the technicians are engaged in converting coaches into cabins for health care use. “Each coach will have a bathroom without any level difference on the floor and the first cabin near the bathroom will be provided with two hospital curtains transversely in the aisle so that the entry and exit to all nine cabins can be shielded. The first cabin will be used as paramedic zone,” said a technician involved in coach conversion work.

Arrangements are also being made for fitting in two oxygen cylinder to be provided by the medical department of Railways and an extra bottle holder in each cabin for holding medical equipment. While mosquito nets will be fixed on windows, bamboo or mats will be pasted on the roof and hanged each side of coach to shield heat. There will be provision for 230 volt sockets in each cabin for medical equipment to be plugged in. Apart from Mancheswar workshop, coach conversion work under the supervision of Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer Gautam Dutta is in proress at Bhubaneswar, Puri, Sambalpur and Visakhapatman depots to prepare the prototypes.

“After approval of prototype by medical department of ECoR, further conversion will be done,” he said. Sources said 250 coaches have been planned to be converted into isolation wards in ECoR zone. Of those, 32 will be taken up in the first phase and converted into 250-bed isolation wards. Those will be kept ready at Bhubaneswar, Puri, Sambalpur and Visakhapatnam for quarantine of those who show symptoms of the infection. The zone has also started exploring the possibility of hiring doctors and paramedics as a temporary measure to meet the increased requirement of medical supervision and assist in Covid control management.

Special parcel train to carry essentials The ECoR has planned to run parcel special trains to carry small quantities of essential items, including dairy products, medical equipment and medicine, groceries, edible oil, spices other food items. Special parcel express trains will run on Visakhapatnam - Howrah and Visakhapatnam-Guwahati routes subject to availability of required traffic. A railway spokesperson said movement of parcel specials will be from point to point basis as per rules and a minimum of five parcels of the same destination will be loaded.

“Besides, other probable parcel cargo trains are under consideration and will be finalised after getting permission of local administration for movement of trucks and labour handling at originating and terminating points. Talks with traders concerned are on,” he said.Interested traders and businessmen and NGOs can contact ECoR officials. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (SDCM) at Sambalpur Sambeet Nayak - 8455886950, SDCM (Khurda Road) PK Samal - 8455887950 and SDCM (Waltair) Suneel Kumar - 8978080950.

