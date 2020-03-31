Five-member Italian family recover in Kerala, discharged from hospital

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: In an atmosphere of happiness and warmth, the fivemember Ranni family, including the Italian NRI couple and son, were given a touching farewell on Monday after they were discharged from the General Hospital here after they tested negative for Covid-19. The NRI couple, Moncy and Remani, and son Rijo and Moncy’s brother Jose and wife Omana were given a warm farewell by the hospital staff, including doctors, at 3.30 pm before leaving for their home at Iythala in Ranni.

The members of the Ranni family, who were admitted in the A block of the isolation ward of General Hospital here on March 6, were given food items and sweets by the hospital employees before they left the hospital. Speaking to mediapersons, Rijo, son of the Italian NRI, said he was overwhelmed by the warm send-off accorded to them. “Forgive us for the mistakes and errors from our side, which were not wilful,” Rijo said. Omana, wife of Jose, and brother of Moncy, said that it was God’s blessing that they were discharged after testing negative.

“Never thought of such a happy outcome and it is a miracle,” Omana said. RMO of General Hospital, Dr Asish Mohan, after handing over the discharge certificate, told the family that they should remain in home quarantine for 14 days. During home isolation, the family members should not go out of their house premises or meet outsiders, Dr Asish Mohan said. People from outside should not be allowed to come to their home too, the doctor said.

RECEPTION AT AYTHALA The family was accorded a warm reception at the gate of the house by a team led by Aythala ward member Boby Thomas and Dr Eby Thomas, head of Pazhavangadi primary health centre, on their arrival at 4 pm. The hospital team handed over a kit containing medicines to the family members. Police personnel prevented people from gathering in front of the gate of the house.