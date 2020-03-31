Kerala senior citizen couple - 93 and 88 - shakes off COVID-19, discharged after recovery

Abhilash Chandran By

Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Amid the gloom and grim prognosis, here’s a news that brings cheer to all. Marking the success of the state’s healthcare system, Thomas, 93, and wife Mariamma, 88, have recovered fully from Covid-19 infection after a 20-day treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) in Kottayam. Since results of their swab samples were negative twice, they can leave the hospital soon. Thomas and Mariamma are the parents of the Italy-returned man from Ranni, Pathanamthitta.

This is a major achievement for the state as Covid-19 mortality rate is high among the elderly. “It was extremely challenging for us to take care of the elderly couple as they were suffering from multiple issues like cardiac problems, diabetes and hypertension other than agerelated diseases. We provided them with maximum care. It’s the success of medical science,” said MCH RMO Dr RP Renjin. The couple was admitted to the hospital on March 9.

“Initially, they were admitted to the isolation ward. Taking into account their serious condition, they were shifted to cubicle ICUs set up at the Critical Care Unit,” Dr Renjin said. Health Minister K K Shailaja congratulated the team at the MCH.