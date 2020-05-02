STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Stray’ thoughts: A treat for streeties

 As part of the Karnataka State Police Dog Squad, Ningareddy Patil is used to spending hours with dogs, often training them for tracking, scent identification, explosive and narcotics  detection.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As part of the Karnataka State Police Dog Squad, Ningareddy Patil is used to spending hours with dogs, often training them for tracking, scent identification, explosive and narcotics detection. Witness to the plight of street dogs, who suddenly bore a confused look with the lockdown leading to empty streets, and thereby the lack of food, Patil along with a small group started preparing food for 500 dogs.

Now, four-legged furries around Koramangala, Domlur, Yelahanka among other places are being fed a meal of rice and chicken. “I just felt for the dogs who appeared dull and did not know where to go in search of food. With restaurants closed and people not stepping out, dogs are not even getting the tidbits they used to before. There are many who are preparing meals for the hungry, but it was not the same for dogs,” says Patil, the ACP, Police Dog Squad, Audugodi. While he lives in the police quarters, he doesn’t have any pets owing to space constraints. However, back in his hometown, Kalaburagi, Patil has grown up with them.

As he juggles his duty hours, including having to visit COVID clusters and shifting those involved with the violence to jail, Patil has a group of volunteers who help in distribution of the food. During his lunch break between 2.30 and 3 pm, he sets out to feed the dogs personally.  “There’s a group of volunteers who come over every day on time and help out with the preparation, distribution and feeding,” he says. Being a dog-lover, this initiative has been in line with Patil’s passion. “It’s a form of service that I feel I owe to the streeties,” he says.

