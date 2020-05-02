To serve with love, the Kaushik Raju way

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kaushik Raju’s days are busier than ever, having to oversee the preparation of 1.7 lakh meals a day in more than 250 locations across the city. The director, Atria Groups, has been helming the initiative ‘Serve Bengaluru’, an attempt he hopes will provide some support to those who need it most at this time.

“Something as basic as food not being available to many is what has been driving us harder. We started off this initiative in the kitchen of Radisson Blu Atria Bengaluru, when the lockdown was announced. But when we realised that increasing numbers were going hungry, we decided to utilise more of our kitchens towards this. In addition, we needed more space to ensure that social distancing could be followed,” says Raju.

Now, close to 20 kitchens are running where the staff start cooking at 3 am. Meals usually comprise one dish – a rice or rava item, like pongal or kharabhath. “We follow a rotating menu and provide 400 gm per pack,” he says. These meals are distributed across the city, including Whitefield, Peenya, and Bommasandra.

The packing team swings into action around 7 am, after which it is sent out for delivery. “By 9.30 am, dinner is in the making, after which it is packed and sent out by the evening,” adds Raju. While 350 members of their staff volunteered to participate in this, Raju understands that many of them have had to fight with concerned family to participate.

“It’s completely volunteer-based, because we understand that there’s a lot of fear among people to step out,” he says, adding that it has been heartwarming to see people come forward to help. Although the plan was to send out food until April 14, when the first lockdown was supposed to be lifted, the team decided to continue post that as well. Now, in an attempt to decentralise kitchens, they are trying to figure if apartment complexes can chip in with 50-100 meals from their kitchens, so that the initiative can be sustained for a year.