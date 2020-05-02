STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

To serve with love, the Kaushik Raju way

Kaushik Raju’s days are busier than ever, having to oversee the preparation of 1.7 lakh meals a day in more than 250 locations across the city.

Published: 02nd May 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

The team distributes food in more than 250 locations across the city

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kaushik Raju’s days are busier than ever, having to oversee the preparation of 1.7 lakh meals a day in more than 250 locations across the city. The director, Atria Groups, has been helming the initiative ‘Serve Bengaluru’, an attempt he hopes will provide some support to those who need it most at this time.

“Something as basic as food not being available to many is what has been driving us harder. We started off this initiative in the kitchen of Radisson Blu Atria Bengaluru, when the lockdown was announced. But when we realised that increasing numbers were going hungry, we decided to utilise more of our kitchens towards this. In addition, we needed more space to ensure that social distancing could be followed,” says Raju.

Now, close to 20 kitchens are running where the staff start cooking at 3 am. Meals usually comprise one dish – a rice or rava item, like pongal or kharabhath. “We follow a rotating menu and provide 400 gm per pack,” he says. These meals are distributed across the city, including Whitefield, Peenya, and Bommasandra.

The packing team swings into action around 7 am, after which it is sent out for delivery. “By 9.30 am, dinner is in the making, after which it is packed and sent out by the evening,” adds Raju. While 350 members of their staff volunteered to participate in this, Raju understands that many of them have had to fight with concerned family to participate.

“It’s completely volunteer-based, because we understand that there’s a lot of fear among people to step out,” he says, adding that it has been heartwarming to see people come forward to help. Although the plan was to send out food until April 14, when the first lockdown was supposed to be lifted, the team decided to continue post that as well. Now, in an attempt to decentralise kitchens, they are trying to figure if apartment complexes can chip in with 50-100 meals from their kitchens, so that the initiative can be sustained for a year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
Gallery
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
Real Madrid, AC Milan, LA Galaxy and of course- Manchester United... The former English captain established wherever he went to play the game. The stylish man, best known for his bendy free kicks and pristine crosses, is a darling of not just the fans but his contemporaries too. Here are 10 interesting quotes about the midfielder that you will like to read on his birthday.
David Beckham turns 44: 10 quotes that explain what football genius the Manchester United great was! Cristiano Ronaldo, Sir Alex Ferguson, Zinedine Zidane and others...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp