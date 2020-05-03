Odisha Covid hospital earns WHO praise for compliance with all parameters

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A team of officials from World Health Organisation (WHO) and UNESCO, who had visited the State Government’s designated Covid hospital managed by Ashwini Hospital here recently, inspected its preparedness and appreciated the healthcare facility for adhering to all the protocols.

The team found the hospital to have been operating with 96 per cent of compliance with all parameters and adjudicated it as the best one among the 11 Covid hospitals of the Government. “WHO and UNESCO appreciation is no doubt a proud for us. The recovery of a 70-year-old Covid patient with the efforts of Ashwini Trauma Care Unit is too commendable,” said Cuttack Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani.