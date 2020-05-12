STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Odisha Sarpanch turns watchman to guard woman returnee

A lone woman among men inmates in a quarantine centre is a difficult proposition. But, not when the sarpanch of the village takes guard.

Published: 12th May 2020 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

A still from the movie I Express

By AKSHAYA MISHRA
Express News Service

JEYPORE: A lone woman among men inmates in a quarantine centre is a difficult proposition. But, not when the sarpanch of the village takes guard. Sarpanch of Boipariguda village Bhagirath Murjia did it, when a girl was put up at the quarantine centre set up in the local college. He donned the role of a watchman to keep the lone woman in the centre safe.

Murjia guarded the temporary Covid care centre at night for the last five days. The girl had returned from Hyderabad to Boipariguda on Wednesday last and was asked to stay in the facility as per the Covid-19 guidelines.

However, her parents were unwilling to leave her at the facility because of its location and as two more men were lodged there.The sarpanch assured them of taking personal responsibility of the girl and guarded the centre at night till Sunday. “It is my duty to keep everyone in the quarantine centre safe including the girl. I did my bit by guarding the centre at night”, he said.On Monday, the panchayat office appointed two watchmen to guard the facility.

Lawyer’s bid to create awareness
A lawyer of Kundra village in Koraput district has prepared a short film on coronavirus in Desia dialect to create awareness among tribals on measures to stay safe from the disease. The film ‘Ghare Ruha, Susta Ruha’ (Stay Home, Stay Safe), directed by lawyer Kishor Mishra, has attracted praise from different quarters. Mishra took the help of his wife Sabita and son Kaushik to film the six-minute long documentary. The three star in the film that focuses on the life of a tribal man struggling to make ends meet as his sources of income dry up during the lockdown. Besides, messages on social distancing, washing hands, health check-up and mandatory quarantine for migrants, have been woven into the script in a manner that the information is easily understood by tribals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
U.S. businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April, an epic collapse with coronavirus outbreak closing the offices, factories, schools, construction sites and stores that propel the U.S. economy. (Photo | AP)
US unemployment rate at 14.7%, highest since Depression: Chief  economist
Heavy traffic at Visalandhra Road in Vijayawada on Saturday morning (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
COVID-19: Two die in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, coronavirus count touches 338
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp