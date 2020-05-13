COVID-19: Delhi Police get advanced gear to detect body temperature from safe distance

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to provide safety to frontline warriors, Delhi Police on Tuesday launched ‘Thermal Corona Combat Headgear’ through which police personnel will be able to detect temperature of a large number of people from a distance of 10-15 metres.

The initiative has been launched by the police in collaboration with Indian Robotics Solution (IRS). "It is a first of its kind equipment to ensure the safety of the frontline warriors and enforce social distancing. With the help of this equipment, live imagery can also be sent to a centralised control centre. Frontline workers can scan people without coming in close contact with them in public areas such as hospitals, supermarkets and crowded areas," said IRS founder Sagar Gupta Naugriua.

The Delhi Police has also launched a 'Thermal Corona Combat Drone-(TCCD)' in tow with the same startup.

The drone is fitted with a day-vision camera that can see the real image of the personnel, a disinfectant tank to sanitise an area when a suspected person is taken away for further tests, a spotlight with a night utility camera, a loudspeaker for giving instructions and a medical box to carry essentials like medicines or portable coronavirus testing kits.

The drone has been successfully tested at Majnu ka Tila Basti, three slums in Noida Sector 15 and 16, and Gurugram where over more than 150 people were screened effectively as a sample size.