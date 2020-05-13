Delhi: Yoga, discipline helps octogenarian win against COVID-19

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A disciplined lifestyle and Yoga every day helped a strong-willed 88-year-old successfully defeat the coronavirus. The octogenarian returned home after being treated at a designated Covid hospital for around 10 days.

The former air force officer tested positive for the virus on April 27 and thereafter was admitted at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. He was discharged after making a full recovery on May 9. "No one in the family had been infected by the virus. Unfortunately, he somehow contracted it. He also did not exhibit any symptoms apart from body ache. We got him tested and found that he was positive," said the recovered patient’s son who is also associated with the hospital.

He added that maybe his father got infected owing to his close association with others working in the hospital’s Covid ward.

"But even after testing positive, he didn’t panic; he was very calm. Rather, he has been so positive that he was the one who encouraged us and said that he would overcome the disease. We were a bit apprehensive but he was not," noted his son.

Retired from the air force in 1987, the octogenarian is a Yoga lover and doesn’t suffer from any health ailments. His son claimed that it was probably his strong immune system that helped him beat the virus. "He follows a very strict routine and sticks to it. He spends around one and half hour doing Yoga everyday… He does pranayam and can even perform Mayurasan. I, at the age of 60 cannot do so," his son laughed.

"He also goes for morning and evening walks. He enjoys watching television now, and very closely follows the news… he likes to keep himself updated with his surroundings. He’s also very active on his smartphone, scrolling through apps like a pro. Only his hearing is slightly impaired," added his son.

After returning home, the octogenarian is following all necessary steps such as wearing masks even at home but he is almost back to his usual routine. “The hospital staff gave him the best treatment possible,” he added.

Earlier, a 73-year-old patient had recovered from Covid-19 and was discharged from the Lok Nayak Hospital last month.