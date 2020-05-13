Lockdown reunites two lost sons with kin in MP, Chhattisgarh

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The ongoing nationwide lockdown has turned out to be a blessing in disguise for two families in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, who have been reunited with their long lost sons after years.

A tribal family in Delari village of Chhatarpur district in MP’s Bundelkhand region was reunited with their 16-year-old son Udai Adivasi on Monday. Udai had gone missing from the village in 2017, after which the local police had lodged a kidnapping case in the matter on the complaint of the missing boy’s father Bhagola Adivasi.

A few days later, a human skeleton was found in the jungles close to the village. Thinking the skeleton to be that of dead Udai, as the skeleton wore the same coloured shirt like that of the teenager, the tribal family performed the cremation of their missing son.

“Udai, however, hadn’t died but instead went to Delhi and Gurugram where he worked at shops and hotels. He even rang his father before Holi this year, but his father thought it was a mischief caller and told him that his son had died three years ago and his remains were cremated,” sub-divisional officer police (SDOP) Sitaram Asawa said on Wednesday.

Having lost the job in Gurugram due to the lockdown, Udai decided to return to native Delari village in Chhatarpur district along with other migrant workers. On return, the teenager surprised one and all in his family by appearing alive outside his house in the early morning on Monday.

“We’re now trying to ascertain the identity of the skeleton which was cremated by Udai’s family, thinking it was their missing son’s remains,” the SDOP maintained.

In the other incident a few days ago, a speech and hearing impaired 25-year-old young migrant worker Laxmi Das Manikpuri, who went missing from Korba district of Chhattisgarh 10 years back, reunited with family at a shelter house for migrant workers in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh.

Last month, Laxmi Das Manikpuri was among the truckloads of migrant labourers returning from Maharashtra to MP, UP and other states. When questioned by officials in Barwani district of Maharashtra-MP border about his identity, Das scribbled 'Malatu Urao' as his name on a piece of paper.

With his surname resembling the surnames of people residing in Chhattisgarh, the officials in Barwani district of MP launched a search for his family in Chhattisgarh, which paid off around two weeks later, with his family being traced in Korba district of Chhattisgarh.

His father Itwari Das was traced and sent the pictures of Malatu Urao. He immediately recognized the hearing and speech impaired as his son Laxmi Das Manikpuri who went missing a decade back.

On May 9, Itwar Das came down to Barwani where he was reunited with his lost son Laxmi Das and the tearful reunion of the father and son subsequently brought tears in the eyes of one and all.