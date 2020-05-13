STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Lockdown reunites two lost sons with kin in MP, Chhattisgarh

Having lost the job in Gurugram due to the lockdown, Udai decided to return to native Delari village in Chhatarpur district along with other migrant workers.

Published: 13th May 2020 06:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 06:23 PM   |  A+A-

16-year-old Udai Adivasi at his village in MP's Chhatarpur district on Tuesday (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The ongoing nationwide lockdown has turned out to be a blessing in disguise for two families in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, who have been reunited with their long lost sons after years.

A tribal family in Delari village of Chhatarpur district in MP’s Bundelkhand region was reunited with their 16-year-old son Udai Adivasi on Monday. Udai had gone missing from the village in 2017, after which the local police had lodged a kidnapping case in the matter on the complaint of the missing boy’s father Bhagola Adivasi.

A few days later, a human skeleton was found in the jungles close to the village. Thinking the skeleton to be that of dead Udai, as the skeleton wore the same coloured shirt like that of the teenager, the tribal family performed the cremation of their missing son.

“Udai, however, hadn’t died but instead went to Delhi and Gurugram where he worked at shops and hotels. He even rang his father before Holi this year, but his father thought it was a mischief caller and told him that his son had died three years ago and his remains were cremated,” sub-divisional officer police (SDOP) Sitaram Asawa said on Wednesday.

Having lost the job in Gurugram due to the lockdown, Udai decided to return to native Delari village in Chhatarpur district along with other migrant workers. On return, the teenager surprised one and all in his family by appearing alive outside his house in the early morning on Monday.

“We’re now trying to ascertain the identity of the skeleton which was cremated by Udai’s family, thinking it was their missing son’s remains,” the SDOP maintained.

In the other incident a few days ago, a speech and hearing impaired 25-year-old young migrant worker Laxmi Das Manikpuri, who went missing from Korba district of Chhattisgarh 10 years back, reunited with family at a shelter house for migrant workers in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh.

Last month, Laxmi Das Manikpuri was among the truckloads of migrant labourers returning from Maharashtra to MP, UP and other states. When questioned by officials in Barwani district of Maharashtra-MP border about his identity, Das scribbled 'Malatu Urao' as his name on a piece of paper.

With his surname resembling the surnames of people residing in Chhattisgarh, the officials in Barwani district of MP launched a search for his family in Chhattisgarh, which paid off around two weeks later, with his family being traced in Korba district of Chhattisgarh.

His father Itwari Das was traced and sent the pictures of Malatu Urao. He immediately recognized the hearing and speech impaired as his son Laxmi Das Manikpuri who went missing a decade back.

On May 9, Itwar Das came down to Barwani where he was reunited with his lost son Laxmi Das and the tearful reunion of the father and son subsequently brought tears in the eyes of one and all.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
lockdown family reunion lost son chhattisgarh Madhya Pradesh
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrants; India's covid cases crosses 78,000 mark
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty
Gallery
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp