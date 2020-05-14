85 years old and weighing just 22 kg, Odisha woman wins COVID-19 battle

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid the spike in Covid-19 cases, the recovery of an 85-year-old woman of Jajpur district has brought cheer among health professionals in the State.

The woman became the oldest person in Odisha to beat the deadly virus. Weighing only 22 kg, she was diagnosed with coronavirus on April 30 after coming in contact with another positive person in her family.

She was admitted to SUM Covid hospital here the same day. After undergoing treatment for 12 days, she managed to defeat the virus leading to her discharge from the hospital on Tuesday.

Her recovery has not only come as an encouragement for the doctors, nurses and healthcare workers but also infused a ray of hope in other Covid-19 patients.

“Except old-age related complications, she had no co-morbid conditions. She was asymptomatic for the last few days before her discharge,” said sources in the hospital.

The woman was among 14 persons, including two three-year-old kids, who were discharged from the hospital after their recovery. All of them belong to Jajpur.

The recovered persons also included a 60-year-old diabetic man who was unaware about his condition when he tested positive.

He was diagnosed with diabetes during treatment which helped in steep reduction of his pre-prandial blood sugar level from 400 to 100 when he was discharged. SUM Covid hospital, set up in collaboration with the State Government and supported by Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), has 525 beds including 25 in the ICU.

The four-storey complex housing the hospital has separate floors for treatment of positive cases and the patients kept in isolation.

The asymptomatic and seriously ill patients are also being treated separately.

As many as 82 doctors and 264 nurses drawn from the departments of medicine, paediatrics, anaesthesia, pulmonary medicine, general surgery, orthopaedics, psychiatry, ENT and ophthalmology have been deployed in the hospital.

The entire team of 82 doctors are being replaced after every 14 days. A team comprising the heads of different departments of the IMS and SUM Hospital has been constituted to advise doctors on the course of treatment of patients through video-conferencing.