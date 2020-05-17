Class V student donates 100 handemade masks to Hyderabad police

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Kavali Vinutna, a Class V student from Vikarabad district is not just spending her lockdown holidays attending online classes and playing games, but also for a noble cause. She has stitched 200 face masks so far and handed over the same to the authorities.

A student of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Residential School at Miyapur, she learnt tailoring from her parents Venkataiah and Vijayalaxmi, who are tailors by profession.

During last summer vacation, she tried her hands at sewing machine and injured a finger, after that her father warned her to stay away from the machine.

“I never thought she would learn it so fast and use it for a noble cause,” said Venkataiah. Vinutna said she won a cash prize of `100 during an online activity organised by the school during lockdown. With that money, her father helped her buy a small piece of cloth and she started stitching face masks. Earlier, she donated 100 masks to the Collector. Inspired by Collector’s encouragement, she started stitching more masks and stitched another 100 masks. Saturday being her birthday, she donated them to M Narayana, Superintendent of Police, Vikarabad.