Odisha cops play Good Samaritans for hungry Jharkhand migrants

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: At least 48 migrant labourers were sent to their native places in Jharkhand in a bus arranged by Kantabanji police on Saturday. When police came across 31 labourers cycling towards Jharkhand, they took them to a quarantine facility and provided food and medicines to them. The labourers informed that they were cycling from Vizag in Andhra Pradesh to reach Badgar village in Jharkhand.

Narrating their ordeal, the hungry and thirsty labourers informed that police that they were harrassed by people at many places and not even allowed to touch tube-wells for collecting water. Similarly in Bangomunda and Deogaon, police rescued seven and 10 Jharkhand-bound labourers respectively. Police coordinated with administration to arrange a bus in which all of them were sent to their home state.